Saudi adventurer embarks on journey to climb the highest peak in Antarctica

JEDDAH — Saudi adventurer Dr. Badr Al-Shibani has begun a journey to climb Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica, at 4,892 meters high (16,050 feet) and an average temperature of minus 40 degrees Celsius. Nicholas Clinch was the first to climb Vinson Massif in 1966.



Al-Shibani has embarked on a one-week journey sponsored by the General Sports Authority and the Saudi Climbing Federation. The adventure is part of the Seven Summits Challenge, which encourages climbers to scale the highest summit on each continent. The summits are Aconcagua Summit, South America; Denali Summit, North America; Vinson Massif in Antarctica; Elbrus Summit, Europe; Kilimanjaro Summit, Africa; Everest, one of the greatest Himalayan summits located in south Asia at the border between Nepal and Chinese Tibet; and Carstenez Pyramid or Mount Kosciuszko in Asia.



Al-Shiabani went through intensive preparatory exercises, designed specifically for mountain climbers. Taking on the Seven Summit Challenge reflects how much he cares about following healthy lifestyles. He gives a good example to the youth and always encourages and stimulates them to be physically active and to focus on their health and wellbeing.



The Seven Summits are the highest and the most difficult when it comes to climbing. British adventurer Richard Bass was the first to create the Seven Summits Challenge and the first to climb them in the 1980s.



Al-Shibani said he plans to challenge 100 Saudi young men and women to climb one of the highest mountains in 2019.



“The Kingdom is witnessing sweeping developments in the healthcare sector. Health is one of the major themes of Vision 2030 when it comes to building vital societies,” he said.



Sponsors include Shampoo Claire, Smaat Company and Hadath Group. The initiatives implemented by Al-Shibani have helped promote the importance of healthcare. He carried the Summer Olympics Games torch in 2012 and was named one of the most influential pioneering figures according to Forbes Middle East. — SG